UPSTATE — The Foothills Philharmonic Orchestra continues its 2021-22 season at the Riverside Baptist Church 1249 S. Suber Rd Greer, SC 29650, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at 7 p.m. with the Christmas Pops Concert and Toys for Tots Drive. All of Foothills’ concerts are free and general admission to the public.

Refreshments will be provided following the performance at our reception where people can meet and greet the performers. The program includes seasonal favorites that will be guaranteed to help our audience get into a festive mood for the holiday season.

Performing in Greenville since 2000, Foothills Philharmonic is committed to providing high-quality, classical music performances to the Upstate community free of charge. The orchestra is an all-volunteer orchestra made up of accomplished non-professional musicians from the Upstate region of South Carolina.

Orchestra membership includes individuals from many walks of life including part-time musicians, teachers, lawyers, business professionals, and homemakers. Kory Vrieze is the Orchestra’s Artistic Director and Conductor. Membership in the Foothills Philharmonic is open to amateur and professional musicians.

Training in youth orchestra, college orchestra, or professional orchestra, in the Greenville Concert Band or an equivalent band is suggested as necessary experience.

For more information about joining the orchestra, interested parties should contact our personnel manager at foothillspersonnel@foothillsphil.org.

For more information about this concert, or about the Foothills Philharmonic Orchestra, please visit www.foothillsphilharmonic.org. or call the office at 864-326-5780.