PICKENS — South Carolina Highway Patrol said two people have died following a single car crash along Earls Bridge Road early New Years Day.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1. According to SCHP, the vehicle was traveling east on Earls Bridge Road when it crossed the center of the road. The driver then went off the left side of the road, striking multiple trees.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as 29-year-old Randy Jerome Hill and the passenger as 27-year-old Stephanie Taylor Owens, both of Travelers Rest.

The Coroner’s Office said neither Hill nor Owens were wearing seat belts and both occupants died at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by SCHP.