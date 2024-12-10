PICKENS COUNTY — The Pickens County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian that was struck by a train on Saturday.

The incident happenedaround 3:20 p.m. near the railroad crossing at Hwy. 93 and Belgian Horse Lane near Liberty, according to the coroner’s office.

Officials reports 21-year-old Carter Adams, of Liberty, was walking on train tracks when he was struck by the train.

Norris Fire Department, Liberty Fire Department, Pickens County EMS (PCEMS) and the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) responded to the scene.

According to the coroner, Adams’s cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office are continuing their investigation.