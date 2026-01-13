PICKENS — After 55 years of dedicated and unrivaled service, Terry Ballenger retired as the Senior Vice President of Communications at the end of December.

Born and raised in Pickens County, Ballenger began part-time work in high school and through college as a summer employee in the early 1960s. He credits getting his foot in the door of the co-op by being a neighbor of A.J. Hurt, Blue Ridge’s first CEO.

After graduating from the University of Georgia, Ballenger began as a full-time staff assistant on July 1, 1970. For five-and-a-half decades, Ballenger worked through numerous regional, societal and technological shifts that shaped the cooperative and utility industry at large. He was the face and voice of Blue Ridge for countless media reporters that relied on his accurate, critical and timely updates during severe weather. He also offered them background education on legislative issues in Columbia and Washington, D.C.

Among many career accolades and accomplishments, Ballenger was integral in establishing franchise fees that allowed Blue Ridge and municipalities to collaborate and meet the growing needs of Upstate residents in rural communities.

As he cleaned out his office, Ballenger said he was grateful for the relationships he formed with generations of co-op employees.

“The atmosphere here, you can’t beat it. People are kind to each other,” he said. “People will sympathize with you when you’re grieving or down about something. It is a thoughtful group of people, and I wouldn’t trade anything for the experience. It’s just been outstanding.”

“Terry’s lifelong commitment to our co-op is a near anomaly in this day and age,” added Jim Lovinggood, Blue Ridge President and CEO. “I’m grateful for his work and passion for serving our members and employees. Everyone at Blue Ridge wishes him an enjoyable and fulfilling retirement. Terry has more than earned it.”