SWU hosts February Warrior Wisdom Luncheon

CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan University welcomed Mrs. Paulette Dunn, Upstate Regional Integration Officer for the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs, as the featured speaker for its February Warrior Wisdom Luncheon on February 11, 2026. Her message, titled “Military Families – A Shared Sacrifice,” offered a powerful and deeply personal reflection on service, resilience, and faith.

The mission of the Warrior Wisdom Luncheon series is to provide spiritual leadership that trains, shapes, develops, and equips student veterans, military dependents, local veterans, and first responders to rely on God and the guidance of the Holy Spirit. Each gathering is designed to strengthen both the individual and the broader community of care surrounding those who have served.

Dunn shared her own story as the daughter of a Vietnam veteran who served in both the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force. Raised in rural Louisiana, in a family steeped in faith and military tradition, she reflected on the pride she carries in her father’s 20-year career—along with the quieter sacrifices endured at home.

While her father served overseas and continued his career stateside, her mother bore much of the daily responsibility of frequent relocations, raising children during deployments, and navigating the emotional realities of military life. Dunn spoke candidly about the long-term effects of war, including her father’s struggles with trauma and later health complications linked to Agent Orange exposure.

“Heroes may serve on the battlefield,” Dunn shared, “but sacrifice also lives at home. Military families serve too.”

Following her father’s passing in 2022, Dunn felt called to serve veterans and their families by helping them navigate the complex benefits system. Today, she fulfills that mission through her work with the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs, collaborating with partners across the state to ensure veterans and their families are connected to meaningful support.

Representatives from Upstate Warrior Solution and the Palmetto Pathfinders Program were also in attendance, reflecting the ongoing collaboration between Southern Wesleyan University and regional veteran-serving organizations. Through these partnerships, SWU continues strengthening the network of care for veterans and military families throughout the Upstate.

Learn more about the Warriors CARE Center at www.swu.edu/military-students/warriors-care-center/.