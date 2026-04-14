SCDNR reports sharp drop in hunting-related deaths

SOUTH CAROLINA — A quiet but meaningful trend is emerging in South Carolina: fewer lives are being lost in hunting-related incidents.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), the state recorded two hunting-related fatalities in 2025, down from five the year before. While those numbers may seem small, officials say the decline represents something larger: a growing emphasis on safety, awareness, and shared responsibility outdoors. As even one is too many, the goal is zero.

For many South Carolinians, hunting is a long-standing tradition woven into the state’s culture and economy. But even for those who don’t participate, the impact of safer practices extends beyond the woods, affecting families, first responders, and communities statewide. Fewer accidents mean fewer emergencies, fewer lives disrupted, and a stronger sense of public safety overall.

Dr. Tom Mullikin, SCDNR Director, credits the progress to a sustained investment in education and outreach: “Thanks to the efforts of our enforcement officers, along with the cooperation of the hunting community, South Carolina is a state where outdoorsmen and citizens alike can safely enjoy the beauty of the state we get to call home.” Each year, thousands of people complete hunter safety courses. The emphasis isn’t just on following rules, it’s on building safe habits that stick.

“Safety in the field doesn’t happen by chance; it’s built through education. The continued decline in hunting-related incidents is a direct result of emphasizing hunter education,” Captain Charlotte Mayhugh says.

That mindset is also being reinforced through mentorship programs like the agency’s Take One Make One program (TOMO), where officers and experienced hunters mentor young people, helping them learn all about hunting, not only the mechanics but the responsibility that comes with it. These early lessons often shape how individuals approach safety for years to come.

At the same time, officials continue to highlight common risks that can lead to preventable tragedies, from low-visibility conditions to elevated hunting positions. The message is consistent: small, thoughtful decisions, like double-checking surroundings or using proper equipment, can make a life-saving difference. The recent decline in fatalities suggests that the message is gaining traction.

Still, leaders emphasize that progress doesn’t mean the work is done. Hunting, like many outdoor activities, carries inherent risks, and maintaining this downward trend will require continued awareness and accountability from everyone involved.

While hunting may not be part of everyday life for all South Carolinians, the broader takeaway is clear: when safety becomes a shared priority, entire communities benefit. And in this case, that shift is helping ensure more people return home safely at the end of the day, something everyone can appreciate.