Dear Editor,

All the news has been the state bridges that have been closed, are being fixed by the SCDOT and now being reopened. The SC 8/ SC 135 bridge in Pumpkintown was reopened last month. And the two bridges on state road SC 183 by the flea market reopened last week. Hooray!

The county has not had bridge issues, but culvert issues in the wake of last year’s hurricane and storms that followed. Seven culverts. Doing one at a time, the county slowly going down its list. Roads like Jule Merck, Long Creek, Rollingwood and Denmark all had washed out culverts replaced.

Two are in my district on Rocky Bottom Rd and County Creek Rd (by the Table Rock recycle center) and were last on the list to be fixed. Understandable, the low traffic volume on both and the two ways in and out of Country Creek Rd.

The first culvert on Rocky Bottom Road is finished. Our Roads and Bridges department is doing the installs. Very impressive. There is a 60” metal pipe just below that which will be replaced by the same size double box culvert. Work is scheduled to begin the first week of December and finish just after Christmas. The county will then re-pave the road, my guess is that upper section as the lower part of the road seems to be in good shape.

The Country Creek work will begin the first week of January. There is a second smaller culvert just down the road that will also be replaced as part of this project. The county anticipates it will take 5 or 6 weeks to complete both. The list will be complete. Fingers crossed, no more hurricanes.

Alex Saitta

Pickens, SC