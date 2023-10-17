By Jeff Holt

jholt@championcarolinas.com

How is the Clemon football team gonna finish out the season?

That’s the big question I asked this past week to as many die-hard football fans I could find of the Tigers. They are 4-2 at press time. Are they going to reel off six-straight wins and climb to 10-2?

Peronsonally, I think they’ll lose one more regular-season game (to either North Carolina or Notre Dame) and climb to a 9-3 overall record. Miami, NC State, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, UNC and South Carolina … some all-out battles on the gridiron.

Daniel Banks: This team has the potential to go 6-0 or 3-3. My gut tells that this team will finish the season 9-3. This defense is legit and should continue to get better. I believe that the offense will improve, but still may have one or two tough games where they will struggle. The health of the wide receivers and the evolution of the young offensive line will determine the ceiling for the finish this year.

Scott Barnes (1989 Daniel HS grad): I feel they will win the rest, except for UNC. UNC’s passing attack is elite. UNC’s defense is still weak, but better than last year.

Amanda Branden (2008 Northwestern HS grad): Even with the potentially tough teams that the Clemson team faces overall, I think they will end the season with at least a 8-4 record, hoping for better. The team has struggled in its early games but continues to grow together and under the right guidance can continue to be successful. They have some strong teams to face but can overcome them if they work together. All in.

Charles “All In” Clark: 9-3 … 10 if they win bowl game. We are very young and getting better. Takes time if you plan on keeping kids in school instead of using to portal exclusively. The jury is still out on what’s the best way. I’ll bet on Dabo. His success is unprecedented. Go Tigers!

Billy Floyd (1978 Westside HS grad): I think the Tigers will finish up 10-2. I know the Tigers had some problems but with the talent and coaching staff they will win out. I have been a season ticket holder for over 40 years and I will not give up on my Tigers.

Jerry Garrett (Clemson season-ticket holder for 37 years): 9-3 … the next loss will come from Notre Dame who may be the best team in the nation right now. The Tigers are improving each week and will continue to do so.

Andy Keith (1997 Tabernacle Christian HS grad): I feel like we will end up either 9-3 or 10-2 when finishing up the season. It has been a tough and sometimes disappointing start to this season, but I feel our Tigers have the capacity, talent and capability to finish strong.

Matt Martin (1995 Clemson University grad): We don’t have the offensive output to keep pace with USC. Our defense will keep us in all games.

Ken Porter (Easley HS 1974): As you have stated, they have some tough games coming up. I feel that how they play at Miami will determine how the rest of the season goes. Hopefully, they will win all the remaining games. But it will be tough.

Theresa Woods (Easley): (I’m a) full-blooded Clemson and Dabo fan. They need to work on kicking and turnovers, but overall they area a great team and blessed with the fan base.

(Compiled by Jeff Holt. You can reach me at jholt@championcarolinas.com)