CENTRAL — The Daniel Lions and Westside Rams embarked on a 16-week journey in late August that resulted in both teams hoisting the championship trophy.

The teams finished with a combined 29-1 record, with Daniel winning every game and Westside winning their last 14 games after losing their season opener. Both games were exciting and down-to-the-wire. Daniel defeated Camden 49 to 48 and Westside defeated South Florence 34 to 32.

Though it was a back-and-forth affair, Daniel controlled the pace, forcing Camden to play catch up all night. Unfortunately, Camden did finally catch up. The Lions took a 42 to 28 lead midway through the fourth quarter, but Camden returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, cutting the lead to eight. The Lions then turned the ball over on downs at their own 45-yard line, leading to the game-tying touchdown, forcing the game to overtime.

In the extra period, Daniel took the ball first. Kolton Chapman threw a five-yard touchdown, giving them a seven point lead. Camden returned the favor with a five-yard touchdown of their own, this time on the ground, making the score Daniel 49, Camden 48. Camden opted to go for the two-point conversion, creating the play every little kid dreams of in their backyard: one chance to win the championship. Fortunately for Daniel, the try was unsuccessful and they came out on top. They had the stuff that champions are made of. I can’t help but wonder if there are any future “Pistol” Pete Maraviches on that team!

Westside struggled early defensively, giving up a few big runs and falling behind 20 to 7. The Rams responded well with a good second quarter, cutting the halftime deficit to 26-20. Touchdown runs from Sharode Richardson and Cutter Woods helped the cause and gave them some positive momentum heading into the break.

After a slow third quarter, Westside entered the fourth quarter trailing 32 to 20. A momentous comeback ensued after Cutter Woods threw touchdown passes to Joshua Williams and Tank Boston, respectively. The defense stepped up when it was needed, forcing a punt and giving the ball back to their offense for a gotta-have-it, two-minute drill. That’s when Cutter Woods did his best Tom Brady impersonation and drove the Rams down the field, ending in a 16-yard, go-ahead touchdown with less than a minute left. South Florence did not have enough time to bounce back and Westside took the game by a score of 34 to 32.

The Lions and Rams were dominant all year, outscoring their opponents 714 to 214 and 712 to 377, respectively. They were two of the most prolific offenses in the state, especially on the ground.

Now, it’s on to the recruiting trail. These seniors played well all year and it will be fun to see where they decide to play football, if they do.

