Easley High School boys basketball coach Derrell Jackson is pictured with Wren High School coach Fran Campbell earlier this season after their game. Jackson grew up playing for Campbell at Wren and then coached with him for several years.

Close to three weeks ago, I covered the Clemson University men’s basketball team that lost to North Carolina 65-55 at Littlejohn Coliseum. They clearly had a good shot of winning that game and I thought I was sitting on a huge article.

Then recently, I heard Tigers coach Brad Brownell speak at The Easley Rotary Club. I just kept thinking (and hoping) that his team could really use that “statement win” you always hear about.

Well, they nearly did it!

Clemson lost a 71-70 decision at Duke with all the Cameron Crazies. Social media blew up after the game when it appeared Clemson got fouled in the final seconds. I’m sure those refs got out of that gym and to their cars quickly on that night.

But looking back, it was fun to hear Coach Brownell talk at rotary about what it is like to try and play on the road against big-time teams like the North Carolina Tarheels and the Duke Blue Devils.

He joked a bit about it.

“You walk into (North) Carolina and everything is baby blue everywhere,” said Brownell, at the podium, during the Easley Rotary’s luncheon. “My new guys go in and they’re all taking pictures. Oh my God, we’re trying to win this game. They’re looking at Michael Jordan’s jersey and I’m like forget it. He ain’t playing – thank God.”

Continued Coach Brownell, “Then, you go to Cameron (at Duke) and you go into the gym when there are no fans (in the gym) and you say this place is a dump. Then, you go in there for the game and your like holy cow. They are blaring music and the students are all cheering and chanting. They are in your face and you are trying to inbound the ball.”

5A next year: The big talk around the coffee shop last week was that Easley High School will be competing in sports next year in the Class 5A . That’s a big leap with several bigger schools and some tough teams in the field: Greenville, Greenwood, Hillcrest, JL Mann, Mauldin, TL Hanna and Woodmont.

The good news is that several of the local coaches already saw this coming.

“When I took this job, it was already out there that – more than likely – it was going to happen,” said EHS boys basketball coach Derrell Jackson. “So, I was preparing for it to happen. I feel its always better to prepare for it to happen. Then if it doesn’t happen, you can scale back.”

Continued Coach Jackson, “I told the guys that this is probably what’s going to occur. I think it’s exciting in the sense that if you want to be the best, then you have to beat the best. That’s going to kind of be our mentality. It’s like poor us. It’s gonna be like you say you’re the best, we’ll see every night. I’m excited about the challenge to be honest.”

At press time, Jackson and the Green Wave were off to an 8-12 overall record and a 2-2 mark in region play. Leading EHS in rebounding this season have been Will Patton (7 rebounds) and Carson Freeze (4 rebounds).

Junior off-guard Nathan Crews scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half to help lead Easley to a 61-52 win over Berea last week.

Junior guard Noah Calhoun turned in 5 steals, freshman RJ Stack had 8 boards and 11 points in the paint and freshman guard Drey Jackson added 12 points. Not to be overlooked was Jakobie Ginns with 5 rebounds and 7 points for the Green Wave.

Then, the Green Wave boys team lost a 70-58 decision ot Westside.

On the girls side of it, EHS coach Ivan Raymond does not see a huge change next season with the 5A teams.

“As much as they change, the more it stays the same,” said Coach Raymond. “The one team we have not seen in a long time is Maulden. For us, you still have to strap up and go play. We’ve played the majority of those teams. We have most of them on the schedule except for Hillcrest and Maulden – even this year and in the past years. It’s going to be great competion. You get to the playoffs and you play some different teams. It’s still basketball.”

Offensive onslaught for EHS girls: The Green Wave girls basketball team lit it up on offense last week, breaking loose for a 70-29 victory over Berea. Ava Proctor scored 17 points to lead the way, Olivia Gramblin had 15 points, Kate Kelley scored 14 and Kimbel Leach chipped in with 9 points.

“They played really, really confident,” Coach Raymond said about his team. “That’s been the key all season – where their heads are. As long as their heads are in their body, we have a chance. But a lot of times – depending on the opponent – they start to second-guess themselves. I’ve never thought it was a skill thing. I’ve always thought it was a confidence thing. They felt confident in playing the other night (against Berea) and they went out and played.”

Gramblin currently leads the EHS girls team with close to 10 points and 6 rebounds a game.

Wrestling beat: Easley senior Scotty Spoden won Region for the fourth-straight year. Congrats!!

Upcoming schedule for Easley High School baseball:

Monday, Feb. 10: MAULDIN (scrimmage), 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 13: at TL Hanna (scrimmage), 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17: ELIZABETHTON (scrimmage), Noon

Friday, Feb. 23: DANIEL, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24: at Seneca, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 27: at Travelers Rest, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 29: WEST OAK, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 5: TRAVELERS REST, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, March 8: at Travelers Rest, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 12: PICKENS, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 14: at Pickens, 6:30 p.m.

Head Coach: Gill Payne

Assistant Coaches: Jameson Spitzmiller and Cole Simpson

Key quote: “It’s going to be a tough schedule like always. The top teams went pretty far into the playoffs (last year),” said EHS head coach Gill Payne.

When asked about his team’s biggest rival, Coach Payne added, “I’m sure it’s still Pickens.”

The high school baseball Preseason SBCA 4A Rankings came out and include: 1-Catawba Ridge, 2-North Myrtle Beach, 3-Lugoff-Elgin, 4-Laurens, 5-AC Flora, 6-Greenville, 7-James Island, 8-West Florence, 9-Airport and 10-Indian Land/Easley.

From social media: Ari Watford has verbally committed to play football at Clemson University next season. Watford is a 6-foot-5, 230-pound defensive end from Norfolk, VA. He is ranked as the No. 1 edge rusher in the 2025 class.

Sports movie: Has anyone seen The Hill movie yet? It’s a true story and is a baseball movie with Dennis Quaid and Colin Ford. Former Atlanta Braves standout pitcher John Smoltz plays a small role in the film. Let me know!

PBR in Greenville: Last Saturday night, I saw Ezekiel Mitchell deliver a perfect 3-for-3 performance to win the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour’s PBR Greenville.

Outside the Lines (The Easley Rotary Club): Last week, Eric Goodwin gave a top-notch presentation at The Easley Rotary Club. His topic – with several in attendance – was Discovery Rotary.

