EASLEY — In the famous movie Remember the Titans, actor Denzel Washington (as Coach Boone) told this to his quarterback during a tough part of the game: “When I was 15 years old, I lost my mother and my father in the same month Ronnie. Same month! (Of) 12 brothers and and sisters, I was the youngest one of them. Now, I wasn’t ready either, but they needed me. Your team needs you tonight. You’re the Colonel. You’re going to command your troops.”

Last Friday night, Easley football coach Sam Houston did not need to give a heartfelt speech like that to Jojo Coleman under the bright lights in Hollywood.

But Coleman did step up again at quarterback as a sophomore in a lopsided 49-21 loss at Greenville. Coleman completed 21-of-37 passes for 269 yards. He also had one passing touchdown and two rushing touchdowns in the season-ending loss.

“I’m just really proud of how Jojo handled himself the past four games — stepped into the leadership role when Jay (Stoker) went down with that injury,” said Houston. “I’m really excited for him (Jojo) and his receivers as well, making plays for him and our offensive line for giving him time. He’s led off the field and on the field with no fear – just plays ball.”

The Green Wave — in Houston’s first year as the head coach — closed out the season with a 1-9 record.

Senior receiver Jonathan Isham had 5 catches for 108 yards for Easley and Matthew Hillstock had 5 catches for 76 yards.

Defensively for Easley, junior Carson Brewington had seven solos and three assists. Juniors Kaden Cooper and Kobe Preston each added four solos and two assists apiece.

Green Wave Seniors: Coach Sam Houston took some time to talk about his seniors after their final game against Greenville.

“I want to thank these seniors,” said Houston. “They’ve been dealt a hand that nobody wanted with COVID, the hurricane and coaching changes. But they are a bunch of fighters. I love them so much.”

A look to next year: The Green Wave will have two very talented quarterbacks — Jojo Coleman and Jay Stoker – competing for that starting spot next season. They both are very talented and bring a different style to the forefront. Add receivers like Matthew Hillstock returning for his senior season next year and this offense could really go.

Individual Scoring

1 (8:33): Easley – Matthew Hillstock, a 42-yard catch from Jojo Coleman (Evan Massey kick)

1 (3:23): Greenville – Banks Bouton, a 14-yard run (Lang Steck kick)

2 (10:51): Easley – Jojo Coleman, a 1-yard run (Evan Massey kick)

2 (9:50): Greenville – Kylar Zimmerman, a 14-yard run (Lang Steck kick)

2 (:22): Greenville – Sully Wallace, 31-yard run (Lang Steck kick)

3 (9:05): Greenville – Sully Wallace, a 51-yard catch from Banks Bouton (Lang Steck kick)

3 (5:39): Greenville – Dreshun Smith, a 78-yard pass from Banks Bouton (Lang Steck kick)

4 (10:27): Easley – Jojo Coleman, a 11-yard run (Evan Massey kick)

4 (10:06): Greenville – Banks Bouton, a 11-yard run (Lang Steck kick)

4 (3:17): Greenville – Anthony Jackson, a 1-yard run (Lang Steck kick)

