GREENVILLE — It was about 30 minutes before the game started. Local baseball fans were starting to pile into the bleachers on Saturday afternoon at Fluor Field in Greenville.

Powdersville High School coach Wade Padgett’s team was warming before they played River Bluff. Coach Padgett even had his lineup cards ready to roll with the individual names all typed up. It must have been the English teacher in him.

But then, Padgett made the call of the night. He saw one of his former students — a seventh-grader named Samuel David Hood from Powdersville who who was recently diagnosed with cancer — walk into the minor league stadium with his family.

“I’ve always been a big Powdersville fan,” said the 13-year-old Hood. “I go to Powdersville Middle School. I’m a big supporter and I’m really excited to be here today.”

So then, Coach Padgett invited Samuel to sit in the dugout with the Patriots team during the game.

“I taught Samuel last year and his brother is in our (baseball) program,” Padgett said. “We didn’t know he was going to be here. I looked up and saw him, and I know him pretty good. I’m just glad to get him out here. Our guys do a really good job with stuff like that. I want to thank our community. They are always super supportive when we are here.”

Samuel’s mom, Andrea, was beaming with gratefulness of the opportunity from the Padgett-let Patriots team.

“He (Samuel) has been undergoing treatment for that (the cancer),” she said. “He was always a baseball player. He was a pitcher and an outfielder for the Patriots travel team. We are a baseball family and are avid Powdersville supporters. Coach Padgett was Samuel’s teacher in the sixth grade. He taught him in English. Coach Padgett’s mom was Samuel’s Principal in primary school. So, their family is very special to us.”

The Patriots went on to lose an 8-3 decision to a tough River Bluff team.

However for Samuel David Hood, this is one game that he’ll always cherish and remember the rest of his life.

It’s just a classic example of how sports can bring out the best in people — beyond any win or loss.

Reach Jeff Holt at 864-855-0355.