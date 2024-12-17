It’s one of the funnest times of the year in sports. You’ve got the the college football teams gunning for that No. 1 spot and the NFL is in full swing. College hoops and NBA hoops has started, too.

That’s not even mentioning the local sports.

QB Battle and ticket prices: On paper, you’ve got the College Football Playoffs on Saturday at 4 p.m. with No. 12 seeded Clemson traveling to play No. 5 seeded Texas. The winner will advance to play No. 4 seed Arizona State on Jan. 1 in the Chick-fil-A-Bowl.

Beyond that, there is a subplot that is going to be interesting to watch. The last time Quinn Ewers (the Texas QB) and Cade Klubnik (the Clemson QB) faced off it was in the Texas High School State Championship Game. So, there are some big time bragging rights on the line way beyond the two schools playing on Saturday.

Ticket prices for the Clemson-Texas game (at press time) were going anywhere from $217 to $1,645. The most expensive ticket for a CFP game was the Indiana versus Notre Dame game with prices ranging from $866 to $3,336.

Sophomore Star: Daniel High School sophomore receiver Elijah Lipsey turned in quite a season. His 12-game stat line for the Lions featured: 38 receptions, 636 yards receiving (16 ypc) and 10 total touchdowns.

Crews leads EHS to victory: Senior Ethan Crews scored a game-high 24 points on Friday night, leading Easley to a 76-57 victory. Crews connected 0n 8-of-16 shots from the field (3-of-7 from 3-point range) and 5-of-6 from the fre-throw line. He also he also had 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals for the Green Wave. Sophomore RJ Stack turned in 16 points, while senior point-guard Noah Calhoun also reached double figures with 11 points.

Powdersville Football Honors: The following players for Powdersville were named All-Region 2024 Defense: Miles Fowler, Brock Holliday, JK Knuckles, Java Mills, Brendan Wertz and Jayden Wertz.

2024 All-Region Defense (from Powdersville): Konnor Giles, Jacob Matocha, Keagan Reid, Brandon Waldrop, Davi’ous Wardell. All-Region Specialists: Eli Cedeno, Stephen Hudgins, Elijah Huggins. All-Region Coach: Coach Robert Mustar. 3A Upperstate Assistant Coach of the Year: Coach Stephen Nimmer.

Clemson women’s Hoops: The Clemson Tigers women’s basketball team is off to a 7-3 start and they just clinched their first ACC victory on the road in a 65-59 win over Wake Forest. Raven Thompson hit the 1,000-point mark in the victory.

NFL Scores (from Dec. 15):

Chiefs 21, Browns 7

Ravens 35, Giants 14

Jets 32, Jags 25

Cowboys 30, Panthers 14

Commanders 20, Saints 19

Bengals 37, Titans 27

Broncos 31, Colts 13

Cardinals 30, Patriots 17

Bucs 40, Chargers 17

Eagles 27, Steelers 13

Bills 48, Lions 42

Packers 30, Seahawks 13

NFL Standings

AFC South

Texans 9-5

Colts 6-8

Jaguars 3-11

Titans 3-11

NFC South

Bucs 8-6

Falcons 6-7

Saints 5-9

Panthers 3-11

Reach Jeff Holt at 864-855-0355.