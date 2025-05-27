PICKENS COUNTY — Mike Merrill is one of the most humble people that you’ll ever meet. He jokes that he’s 5-foot-6 “with shoes” on about his height.

But last week, he was named the Marine of the Year for the local Detachment #1145 in Pickens County. Plus, he received a Distinguished Service Ribbon and was promoted to Commandant of Detachment #1145.

“I’m honored to be voted in as the Detachment Commander and I look forward to working with the members in the detachment – and the members of the community – in taking care of our own,” Merrill said.

Merrill will be replacing Craig Bayliff who served the past nine years as the Commandant. Bayliff really left his mark in the Marine Corps League with the fundraising part of it … never missing any of the monthly fundraisers that were often held at local Walmarts.

Bayliff took some time, too, to talk about Merrill.

“He (Merrill) is very knowledgeable on Marine Corps functions — more than I was,” said Bayliff. “We will probably be doing a lot more. He is a likeable guy and he made friends right away. He is an all-around good guy.”

